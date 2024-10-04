BTS’ Jungkook’s iconic dance from single 3D ft Jack Harlow gets its own emote in Fortnite

BTS’ Jungkook has yet again proved his global stardom through his solo music. The dance moves from the artist’s hit single 3D have been added to the popular game Fortnite as an emote, which will soon be available for players. Fans have become extremely excited about the new addition as well as impressed with Jungkook’s stardom.

On October 3, 2024, Junkook’s song 3D has become popular among not just K-pop fans but gamers as well. The iconic dance routine from the song has been added to the global video game Fortnite as an emote. It is now available for players in the game and can enjoy the presence of the artist in the virtual world.

The artist recently released a solo documentary movie titled I AM STILL. It will follow the 150-day process of creating the album GOLDEN and leading up to its ultimate release. It will include exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, live performances in Seoul, and the iconic Times Square live showcase. Scheduled for release on September 18, 2024, the movie will be showcased in theaters across multiple locations.

Jungkook made his debut as a K-pop idol with BTS in 2013 alongside Jin, RM, Jimin, J-hope, V, and Suga. The artist made his solo debut with the album GOLDEN in 2023, taking the world by storm. The album features popular collaborations such as SEVEN ft. Latto and 3D ft. Jack Harlow, which grabbed top spots on the international charts. It also includes the hit single Standing Next to You and a remix version with pop star Usher.

The artist also appears in a travel show titled Are You Sure?! alongside band member Jimin. Both artists will travel across various regions in the series, such as New York in the United States, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan.

Jungkook enlisted in 2023 and is stationed in the 5th Infantry Division in the Republic of Korea Army. He will be discharged around 2025 and, along with the other members, make a full-group comeback.