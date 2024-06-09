BTS’ Jungkook’s Never Let Go debuts at No 14 on Spotify chart; surpasses V's FRI(END)S for biggest 2024 K-pop debut

BTS’ Jungkook released Never Let Go as the FESTA 2024 song, celebrating the megastar group’s upcoming 11th debut anniversary. The upbeat song, made for ARMYs, quickly became a fan favorite. Its latest high charting on Spotify proves how happy BTS fans are to receive a highly anticipated solo musical treat from the maknae.

BTS' Jungkook's Never Let Go becomes biggest K-pop debut of 2024 on Spotify

According to updates on June 8, Jungkook’s Never Let Go made its impressive debut on Spotify Global chart, claiming the No. 14 spot. In addition, on its first day on the music platform, the track has amassed over 5,511,530 streams, becoming the biggest K-pop debut of 2024 on Spotify.

With this, Jungkook surpasses his bandmates’ 2024 solo releases including V’s FRI(END)S at No.2 with 4,728,233 streams, RM’s Come back to me and LOST! at 3rd and 4th respectively racking up 3,335,141, and 3,230,889 first-day Spotify streams.

BTS’ lead rapper J-Hope’s Neuron is also on the list, staying strong at No.5 with 2,559,464 debut streams on Spotify.

More about Jungkook's BTS FESTA 2024 fan song Never Let Go

On June 7, around 1 p.m. KST (9:30 a.m. IST), Jungkook released Never Let Go, ahead of BTS’ debut anniversary on June 13. Initially, the song met the fans on global music platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and iTunes Store. Later, an audio version was also unveiled on YouTube which has already surpassed 3.5 million views within two days of its release.

Never Let Go is a touching song, that voices the BTS members' unwavering love for their fans and how they don’t want to let them go. In the immaculate lyrics, Jungkook serves as the group’s representative to express the group’s gratefulness for the ARMYs as their 11th debut anniversary inches closer.

The golden maknae also mentioned in a follow-up Weverse post, that he wanted to present the song with a house dance choreography, however, since he didn’t have time due to military enlistment he full-heartedly regrets it.

According to reports, Jungkook is credited as the lyricist, composer, and producer exhibiting how much soul he put into the making of this track dedicated towards the ARMYs.