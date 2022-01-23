BTS' Jungkook's self designed merch achieves THESE new records on Twitter within 24 hours

BTS' Jungkook unveiled his beautiful self-designed merch, and within 24 hours of its announcement Jungkook was trending in 40 countries and his merch tweet from HYBE_MERCH's official Twitter handle became the Most Liked and Most Retweeted tweet of the day Worldwide, proving yet again why he is considered a Twitter sensation!

Not just that, the merch also became a hot topic on Korean Communities online as ARMYs as well as even non-fans shared expressed their love for his self-designed 'Mikrokosmos mood lamp' and how they wanted to buy it. Multiple celebrities and influencers with verified Twitter account also expressed their desire to buy Jungkook's merch.

Meanwhile, Jungkook might be on his way to releasing some new music very soon! He took to his personal Instagram to share an adorable candid selca of him from a sound recording room, making a 'V' sign as he cutely pouts for the camera! This leads to multiple possibilities either it is for Jungkook's upcoming mixtape 'JJK1', his OST for BTS' webtoon '7 Fates: CHAKHO' or a new song altogether! Whatever it is, we just need the glorious stamp of Jungkook's heavenly vocals on it!

