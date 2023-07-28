BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven accompanies BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s On The Ground in THIS chart

History is being made on this week's Billboard Global 200 chart as BTS's Jungkook achieves an extraordinary milestone with his debut solo single, Seven. This remarkable achievement not only marks a pivotal moment in his career but also solidifies his position as a global sensation. He is the second South Korean solo musician to reach the peak position on the chart, with BLACKPINK's Rosé being the first.

Jungkook takes the world by storm

In an unprecedented display of support, Jungkook’s Seven has amassed over 217 million streams and 269,000 sales worldwide in its first week. The overwhelming backing from his devoted fans and music enthusiasts worldwide showcases the magnitude of his popularity as an individual artist and affirms that he is another outstanding hitmaker emerging from BTS.

Jungkook’s triumph on the Billboard Global 200 chart is not only a personal victory but also a historic moment for South Korean music. Few artists from his homeland have managed to secure the top spot since the chart's inception, making this achievement all the more exceptional. By breaking barriers and capturing global attention, Jungkook has solidified his place in the industry.

Jungkook is not alone

Joining the ranks of BLACKPINK’s Rosé, Jungkook’s feat further cements the impact of K-pop on the global music scene. In 2021, Rosé became the first South Korean soloist to top the Billboard Global 200 chart with her single On the Ground. Together, Jungkook and Rosé's names are etched in music chart history, reflecting the unprecedented success of South Korean solo artists.

Beyond their solo achievements, both Jungkook and Rosé continue to excel in their respective groups. BTS has secured an impressive seven chart-toppers on the Billboard Global 200, setting a record for the most No. 1 hits of any act. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK, with their two chart-toppers, remains one of the select acts with multiple No. 1 hits on the Billboard Global 200. Collectively, Jungkook, Rosé, BTS, and BLACKPINK stand as the only four South Korean acts to lead the prestigious ranking.

