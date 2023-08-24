BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven and FIFTY FIFTY’s Cupid are the Most-streamed Songs of Summer 2023; Know how

Seven by BTS’ Jungkook and Cupid (Twin ver.) by FIFTY FIFTY are named the most streamed songs of Summer 2023 by Spotify. Both the songs have garnered huge popularity globally. The songs have been marked as a commercial success since they were released. Spotify, the music streaming service released the diverse listings of the most popular songs of Summer. The list shows songs that were streamed globally in the past season and took the world by storm.

Only two K-pop songs made it to the Top 20

Cupid (Twin ver.) by FIFTY FIFTY garnered humongous reach and popularity among music lovers, non-K-pop and K-pop alike. The song became a global phenomenon from the rookie K-pop group FIFTY FIFTY. Cupid really made everyone fall in love with the song. Its catchy lyrics and music had everyone hooked to it. Cupid (Twin ver.) by FIFTY FIFTY had 571 million streams since its release in February 2023 and ranked #11 on the chart.

Another song was Seven by BTS' Jungkook that got included in the list. Seven marked BTS' Jungkook’s solo debut as an artist. The song has a dance vibe. It is a fun and catchy song. Fans praised Jungkook's debut and were blown away when the song was released. Seven (feat. Latto) by Jungkook earned a very high spot on the charts. It ranked at #3 and currently has over 470 million streams. BTS' book Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS was also included in Spotify’s audiobook picks of the summer.

Other songs on the list

The list had diversity. Artists like Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny, SZA, and more took top spots on the list. Calm Down by Rema, Selena Gomez was also seen in the list along with As It Was by Harry Styles. One can not go wrong with this one. To one’s amazement, there was also a song called I Wanna Be Yours by Arctic Monkeys that came out a decade ago in 2013 and was also the most streamed song of 2023.

