BTS' Jungkook's Seven announcement live: Nod to Indian fans, new piercing and more; 5 top highlights

BTS' Jungkook went live on Weverse to announce the details of his upcoming solo single Seven which will be released on July 14. However, the turned into an 'Exercise with me' live and fans can not express their happiness watching this endearing life. Jungkook is known for his dynamic live videos where he not only talks to his fans but also does his daily activities. Here are some of the highlights from the live.

Desi fans winning again

BTS are very well aware of the love they receive from India. From Jimin and Yoongi being a Bollywood fan to RM using an Indian sandalwood incense stick, to V replying to a Desi ARMYs comment, we have seen it all. In his recent live, Jungkook was reading the comments and one of the fans requested him to say namaste, to which he replied with Namaste! greeting all the Indian fans.

Jungkook's new piercing

BTS' Jungkook has gotten his eyebrows and lip pierced before. Jungkook killed both piercings with his stunning visuals and as he likes to make his own decisions without worrying about anyone's opinion. Jungkook got another piercing and he showed it to his fans live saying very cutely that he was sorry about it but he wanted to get a lip pierced.

Jungkook praising his SUGA aka Yoongi hyung

During the live, Jungkook mentioned SUGA's concert and he said that he finds SUGA very amazing and cute. He said that he finds SUGA to be adorable and Jungkook loves the way SUGA plays Piano and Guitar.

Jungkook speaks about taking an English class

The BTS maknae revealed he attended English lessons before the live. He finds it really difficult to learn English but he plans not to give up and study hard. BTS fans praise him to remember English vocabulary well, as he pronounced the word 'ingredient' and explained it in Korean.

Jungkook's dedication

BTS member Jungkook started this live to announce and speak about his new single Seven which turned into a workout live. He teased his label HYBE that he might spoil a thing or two about his debut but he did not. Jungkook completed his routine without giving up with the motive to stay for his solo projects and to show his best on stage. BTS fans are geared up for the maknae's solo debut on July 14.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jungkook announces solo single Seven releasing in July; Check more details inside