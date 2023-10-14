BTS’ Jungkook's Seven beats Miley Cyrus's Flowers, scripts history on Spotify

BTS’ Jungkook has officially claimed the number one position on Spotify with his latest released digital single Seven. On October 14, Jungkook’s solo single titled Seven (Feat Latto) became the fattest song to surpass 900 million streams on the music streaming platform. With this, the K-pop idol has now set a new benchmark on Spotify, leaving behind American pop star Miley Cyrus.

BTS's Jungkook sets new Spotify record with Seven

Until, September 25, Jungkook held the record of being the first K-soloist to surpass 700 million streams on Spotify with Seven. On October 14, the chart data revealed that the BTS’ golden makane has achieved a new milestone in the platform’s history. Talking of numbers, Seven took exactly 92 days to hit the 900 million stream club, whereas Miley Cyrus’s social media sensation Flowers had previously established the record of 93 days.

Jungkook’s 3D hits 100 Million streams

Adding cherry to the cake, Jungkook’s 3D (feat Jack Harlow) released on September 29, has already hit 100 Million streams on Spotify. 3D achieved this feat in just 16 days of its release. Both the accomplishments for the Euphoria singer took place on the same day. For those who are unaware, with an astounding 89.7 million streams, Seven additionally holds the record for the most streaming in a single week by a male artist in the Guinness Book of Records.

Everything about BTS’ Jungkook’s solo album GOLDEN

On the work front, Jungkook is scheduled to release his debut solo album titled GOLDEN on November 3. The exact time of release is 1 p.m. Korean Standard Time (9:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time). The eleven-track album will include his top singles Seven and 3D. Chairman of HYBE Bang Si Hyuk recently discussed Jungkook's initial concerns regarding the album and credited Scooter Braun for making GOLDEN possible. In January 2023, Scooter Braun was revealed to be taking on the role of CEO of HYBE America. Scooter Braun, a prominent American businessman and music industry pioneer is credited for nurturing and managing the careers of renowned artists such as Justin Bieber, Kanye West, Ariana Grande, and others.

