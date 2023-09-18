BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven becomes fastest K-pop song to garner 700 million Spotify streams

BTS’ Jungkook solo venture Seven featuring American rapper Latto has been shattering all charts and records. The pop single Seven which was released on July 14 also received the Song of the Summer Award at MTV VMAs 2023. On September 17, the song spread its magic again and entered another list which features hit artists like Miley Cyrus and Harry Styles.

BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven becomes the fastest song to receive 700 million streams

It took Seven less than 70 days to become the fastest song to get 700 million streams by a male artist on Spotify. On day 65, which was September 17, the pop hit entered the list and broke the record which was previously held by British singer Harry Style’s As It Was. Seven also became the second fastest track to be streamed streamed 700 million times. The first spot is taken up by Miley Cyrus for her song Flowers which broke the record in 62 days.

Check out the global smash hit Seven here.

The music video which features Han So Hee quickly became a fan favourite as it gathered millions of views within 24 hours. The song was released in two versions which was a welcome surprise for all. Not only the song but the performance and choreography also got a lot of attention as people did the popular Seven challenge and uploaded it on their social media.

Records held by Jungkook on Spotify

The golden maknae doesn’t know when to stop when it comes to smashing records. Jungkook became the most listened-to Korean soloist as he crossed 28.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Jungkook as an artist also surpassed more than 1 billion streams on the platform. He managed to achieve this feat in a mere 409 days. Seven also landed the artist on the Spotify Global charts. It holds the Guinness World Record for the most streamed song in a week with 89.7 million streams by a male artist.

Clearly, the song that has spread like wildfire is not dying down anytime soon and will probably break more records.

ALSO READ: What does Jungkook miss about BTS members while on solo promotions? Seven singer reveals inner thoughts