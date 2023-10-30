BTS' Jungkook's Seven becomes fastest song to reach 1 billion streams overtaking Miley Cyrus' Flowers record

BTS' Jungkook once again proves why is the GOAT. The Seven singer has recorded a new feat on the audio streaming platform called Spotify. BTS' Jungkook has been creating waves across the music industry with his soloist status, releasing chartbuster hits, and preparing for his upcoming album titled GOLDEN. His soloist debut single Seven crossed the 1 billion streams mark breaking a record.

BTS' Jungkook's Seven cross 1 billion streams

On October 30, BTS' Jungkook's solo track Seven crossed 1 billion streams on Spotify. This new milestone was recorded by the hot single in just 108 days becoming the fastest song to make this happen. BTS' Jungkook as a solo artist broke the record set by Miley Cyrus' track Flowers which reached the same destination but in 112 days.

Seven will be a special song because it gave the fans BTS' Jungkook's much-awaited soloist debut officially. A never-before-seen side of BTS' Jungkook is reflected in the track. The official music video for Seven also features My Name actress Han So Hee and the track features American rapper Latto. After this, BTS' Jungkook released 3D featuring another American rapper Jack Harlow. Both of these tracks will be part of his first-ever solo album called GOLDEN which is set to arrive on November 3. He is the last BTS member to release a solo album.

BTS' Jungkook's new album GOLDEN

The GOLDEN album will convey the stories about BTS' Jungkook's golden moments in life that he encountered while working alongside the K-pop group and as a solo artist. The upcoming album will have eleven tracks in total. Other than 3D and Seven's explicit and clean versions, it will have Closer to You (feat. Major Lazer), Standing Next to You (title track), Yes or No, Please Don't Change (feat. DJ Snake), Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance and Shot Glass of Tears. Check out the title posters below:

