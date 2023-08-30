BTS' Jungkook's Seven becomes first K-pop soloist song to rule Billboard charts for 6 weeks

BTS member Jungkook spent six consecutive weeks on the Billboard Hot100 chart. Debuted on July 14, His song Seven feat. Latto continued to break and set records whilst charting, it is now the first song by a K-pop soloist to spend six weeks on Billboard charts. Fans celebrate this achievement as the member kept receiving love from listeners in the United States.

Jungkook's Seven spent 6 consecutive weeks on the billboard Hot100

The maknae of BTS dropped his solo single Seven featuring American rapper Latto on August 14, taking the world by storm, from reaching No. 1 on the Billboard Hot100 chart to becoming the first Asian to top the chart for the most extended period on other Billboard charts. The song has spent six consecutive weeks at No. 32 on the chart. With immense love from the listeners and fans, Seven became the fastest male artist song to surpass 100 million within a week on Spotify. The song spent six weeks at No. 1 on Spotify Global Top Songs Chart making him the first Asian artist to stay at the top for such a long time. Seven dictated Billboard’s Global 200 and Global 200 (Excl. US) at No. 1. Breaking the record set by BTS' Dynamite, Jungkook extended his record as an Asian artist by charting a song on the charts for six weeks. With 7,766,037 filtered streams and a total of 432,702,679 streams to date, it achieved an astounding 45th day at the top of the Global Spotify Chart.

Jungkook's recent activities

The Euphoria singer started the Stationhead live session on August 29, to interact with fans informing them how busy he was working on his future projects. He said he would be busy until mid-November, even during the love he revealed he had a schedule 10 minutes later. Going on live broadcast sessions on a regular basis is one of Jungkook's most enjoyed activities by fans, however, he said that he would not be available for a while. While he got verified on TikTok, he promised to upload fun content on the app for fans worldwide. He also briefly spoke about his birthday on September 1, asking fans if he should make seaweed soup for himself.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: FIFTY FIFTY to fight for cancellation of contracts with ATTRAKT, appeals to court after injunction dismissal