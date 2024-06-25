BTS' Jungkook's SEVEN becomes FIRST song by Asian soloist to cross 1.7 billion Spotify streams; Know more

BTS' Jungkook continues to rewrite music history with his solo debut single SEVEN, surpassing an unprecedented 1.7 billion streams on Spotify. His remarkable achievement makes him the fastest Asian soloist to reach this milestone. Despite a military hiatus, Jungkook's popularity remains steadfast, recently surpassing 2 billion cumulative streams on Spotify in 2024.

BTS’ Jungkook continues to shatter streaming records despite military service

BTS’ youngest member Jungkook has once again made history on Spotify with his solo debut single SEVEN, surpassing an impressive milestone of 1.7 billion streams. This achievement marks SEVEN as the third-fastest song overall, the fastest by an Asian act, and the quickest for both 2023 and debut songs to reach this remarkable feat. Notably, Jungkook is also the first and only Asian soloist to achieve such a milestone on the platform.

In 2024 alone, Jungkook has surpassed 2 billion cumulative streams on Spotify, amid his ongoing military service, showing his popularity on Spotify and the unwavering support of BTS’ global fanbase, the ARMYs.

Meanwhile, his solo album GOLDEN has also contributed significantly to his streaming milestones, surpassing 1.5 billion cumulative streams within a mere 173 days of its release. Jungkook's personal Spotify profile boasts a staggering 6.2 billion streams across all credited works, underlining his status as a powerhouse in the music streaming landscape.

With multiple songs exceeding half a billion streams and several others reaching milestones of 600 million and 300 million streams, Jungkook continues to redefine success and set new benchmarks in the music industry.

More about Jungkook’s solo career

Despite participating in numerous solo projects as a BTS member, Jungkook officially made his solo debut with the groundbreaking single Seven featuring Latto, released on July 14. The song achieved unprecedented success by debuting at number one on the Hot 100, Global 200, and Global Excl. US charts, solidifying Jungkook as the first Korean solo artist to achieve this feat.

Following this, his second single 3D featuring Jack Harlow also charted impressively, debuting in the top five on both the Hot 100 and the UK Singles Chart. Jungkook's debut solo album GOLDEN, released on November 3, shattered records with over 2.4 million copies sold in its opening week, further cementing his status as a powerhouse in the global music industry. Recently, Jungkook released Never Let Go as a token of love to the fans during BTS’ 11th anniversary celebrations.

