BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven becomes first song by Korean soloist to do THIS on UK’s Official Singles Chart

BTS' Jungkook's solo debut single 'Seven' kept up with its top position on the UK's Official Singles Chart 'Top 100' and prevailed with regards to entering for two successive weeks. The most recent chart, which was released on July 28th, places Seven ranked 13th, down 10 places from the previous week. Seven' also topped Spotify's Weekly Top Song Global for two weeks in a row. On Spotify's Daily Top Song Global this song has been at the top spot for 14 consecutive days.

BTS’ Jungkook’s solo debut track Seven:

Through Weverse Live, Jungkook made the announcement of his appearance on the SBS music program Inkigayo on July 27. Beforehand, on July 25th, Jungkook took first place on the US Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' with 'Seven (feat. Latto)'. It also came in first place in the Global 200 and Global (excluding the US) categories, as well as in the Digital Song Sales and Streaming Song categories. During the live broadcast, Jungkook spoke about this, saying, "Thank you for the Billboard (single chart) No. 1. I was so blissful." Subsequent to releasing 'Seven', Jungkook delivered a new performance on ABC in the US and BBC in the UK, yet didn't show up on domestic charts. That is the reason Jungkook showed up on 'Inkigayo'. Jungkook responded by explaining why he was on a music show. He stated, "After a long absence, it was fun to perform on stage when I was active in New York and London." He said that music shows from Korea came to mind and he was considering his options when he received a No. 1 on the Billboard chart and he was so appreciative. He had to repay his fans. He made sense of the fact he chose to plan a music broadcast in South Korea to offer his gratitude.

Jungkook:

On July 27th, Jungkook directed a live through Weverse. Jungkook heard someone say that there was an ARMY song made by ARMYs during the broadcast. The title of the track is 'Love Letters', and the verses contain fondness for the BTS members. "Did you release a song titled "Love Letter"?" Jungkook asked. "Did the ARMY sing? Really?" After asking once more, he looked for the track. When Jungkook finished watching the music video, he asked, "When did you do this? It had been one month. He cried out, "Why didn't I know, I am so moved."

