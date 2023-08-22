BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven breaks tie with Dynamite to hit no.1 on two Billboard Charts for 5 consecutive weeks

Recently, it was confirmed that BTS’ Jungkook’s recent solo release Seven (feat. Latto) had topped on Billboard’s Global 200 and Global 200 (Excl. US) for 5 consecutive weeks. Seven is now the first song by an Asian act to reach the feat, breaking the tie with BTS’ Dynamite. Prior to him, Miley Cyrus’ Flowers also held the record.

BTS’ Jungkook’s achievements:

Jungkook’s Seven also topped Spotify’s Daily Top Song Global recently. This has also made a new record as he became the first Asian soloist to top the chart for the longest time. After Jungkook released Seven, it reached 89.74 million streams in the first week, 76.88 million in the second week, 63.32 million in the third week, and 58.28 million in the fourth week on Spotify's Weekly Top Song Global chart. Also, it crossed 50 million streams in 3 days and 100 million streams in 6 days. With Seven, Jungkook set another record by reaching 89 million streams and 100 million streams in the shortest time by a male artist on Spotify's Global chart with Seven. It was additionally listed in the Guinness Book of Records. Seven is an addicting summer song that contains the enthusiasm of wanting to be with the person they love for the entire week. With this song, Jungkook topped the US Billboard's main single chart Hot100 in July.

BTS’ activities:

BTS’ popular English song Butter has crossed 900 million views on YouTube recently. Butter is a fun and peppy summer song of the dance pop genre that includes a dazzling bass line and refreshing synth sound all along. It contains BTS' adorable confession that they are 'smooth like butter' and enrapture the audience members. The song got the group many wins and achievements. At the time of release, the song topped Billboard’s Hot100 and maintained their spot for 7 consecutive weeks. On YouTube, they made many records like the most viewed YouTube video premiere and the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group chosen by the UK Guinness World Records and has been perceived as a worldwide super hit release.

