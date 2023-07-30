BTS' Jungkook's Seven feat Latto becomes fastest collaboration song to cross 200 million streams on Spotify

Jungkook of BTS is on a record-breaking spree as his solo single Seven keeps surpassing a huge number on music streaming platforms. Jungkook has already achieved applause from fans and listeners for his grand debut on July 14. The Euphoria singer collaborated with American rapper Latto for his debut song Seven which has surpassed over 200 million streams on Spotify.

Jungkook's Seven crossed 200 million on Spotify

Jungkook has achieved huge milestones over the past two weeks establishing himself as one of the prominent male artists as a Korean singer internationally. As of July 28, BTS' Jungkook's Seven feat Latto has achieved over 200 million streams on Spotify within only a few days of its release. This is the first collaboration in the history of Spotify to become the fastest song to surpass 200 million streams. Not only this the massive hit Seven is on the second spot for the fastest song overall to achieve this feat. Jungkook's Seven has also spent 10 days at the No.1 spot on Global Spotify Chart. Jungkook is also joined fellow BTS member Jimin as the only K-pop solo artist to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot100 chart.

Jungkook's recent activities

Jungkook is making headlines for not only his remarkable achievements but also his interactions with fans online. The K-pop singer is known for his special connection with his fans as he turns on live video sessions quite often to catch up with fans. The younger member of BTS recently discovered a song ARMY (BTS Fans) had made for the septet's 10th debut anniversary on June 13. Jungkook was amused by the fact that a song like this could even exist, he was impressed by the efforts fans had put into it. Jungkook could not hold back his tears after reading the emotions behind the lyrics. On July 28, the Seven singer went viral for his shirtless live video session which made fans go crazy. On July 29, Jungkook appeared as a guest on SUGA's talk show over alcohol Suchwita and took over the internet for his solo Karaoke session on his BTS brother's show.

