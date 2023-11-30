BTS' Jungkook’s Seven feat. Latto grabs 4th spot on Spotify Wrapped's 2023 most-streamed global songs list

Jungkook's Seven clinched the fourth spot in Spotify's 2023 most-streamed global songs. On November 29, Spotify released its eagerly awaited annual report, Spotify Wrapped, showcasing the top-performing songs, albums, artists, and podcasts of the year on its platform. The 2023 edition delves into the musical preferences of over 574 million users globally, highlighting the trends and tracks that shaped the year in music.

Jungkook’s Seven is 4th most streamed song of 2023

BTS' member Jungkook achieved one of the most-streamed songs of the year on Spotify with his official solo debut single Seven featuring Latto, securing the impressive No. 4 spot. Notably, Seven made this year's list despite being released in the second half of 2023, specifically in mid-July. In the 2023 Spotify rankings, Miley Cyrus's Flowers, SZA's Kill Bill, and Harry Styles' As It Was were the only three songs that surpassed Seven in terms of streams.

On July 14 at 1 PM KST, 9:30 PM IST, the BTS member released his solo single Seven featuring Latto. The music video featured Nevertheless star Han So Hee. Seven blends the UK garage genre with warm acoustic guitar sounds and a catchy melody. The lyrics convey a serenade expressing the desire to spend the entire week together with one's lover.

Watch Seven here:

More about Jungkook’s Seven

The prestigious Guinness World Records recently officially acknowledged that BTS’ Jungkook, with his solo track Seven, has set a new record for the Fastest Time to Reach 1 Billion Streams on Spotify. Surpassing the previous record held by global pop star Miley Cyrus with Flowers, Jungkook achieved this remarkable feat in just 109 days, beating Cyrus's record of 112 days before October 30, 2023.

Additionally, in August, Jungkook secured two more Guinness World Records with SEVEN on Spotify's global chart. With an impressive 89,748,171 streams, he holds the record for the most weekly streams among all male artists worldwide.

On November 6, the Recording Industry Association of America officially announced that Seven by Jungkook had received Platinum certification. The certification indicates that Seven has sold over a million units, marking a significant milestone. Notably, Jungkook's previous track in collaboration with American artist Charlie Puth, titled Left and Right, received a Gold certification for selling 500,000 units.

Watch Left and Right here:

