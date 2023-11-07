BTS' Jungkook's Seven gets Platinum certified by Recording Industry Association of America

BTS' Jungkook's Seven featuring American rapper Latto is now certified Platinum in the American music Industry. This adds to the already ongoing list of achievements being unlocked by this hit single. Seven was released on July 14, 2023, marking Jungkook's official debut as a soloist in the South Korean music Industry. He has also released his first-ever album called GOLDEN.

Seven sold over 1 million units in the United States

Seven's new impressive record is being Platinum certified. On November 6, the Recording Industry Association of America made an official announcement for the same. They shared that Seven had sold over a million units, unlocking the Platinum certification.

Seven's lyrics are said to convey wanting to spend all your time with someone you love. The single has an official music video which also features actress Han So Hee, playing Jungkook's love interest. Seven was also included in his new album GOLDEN as one of the tracks. It has a clean and explicit version.

Before being Platinum certified, Seven (explicit ver.) entered the Guinness World Record for becoming the fastest song to reach over a billion streams on the audio streaming platform Spotify. It crossed this figure in just 109 days according to the association. Jungkook's Seven broke Miley Cyrus' Flowers' record of passing the same milestone but in 112 days. Previously Charlie Puth and Jungkook's track Left and Right received a Gold certification because it had sold 500,00 units.

Watch the official music video of Seven below!

GOLDEN singer's latest activity

BTS' Jungkook's new album GOLDEN and the promotions surrounding it are currently the talk of the town. The album features eleven songs telling about the golden moments of his life. The title track is called Standing Next To You and Jungkook has done a remarkable job in the music video.

He has previously appeared on the iHeartRadio program as well as Spotify’s K-Pop ON! Interview and revealed some interesting stories. His live performance at the iHeartRadio was widely appreciated. He currently appeared on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon where he performed his title track making GOLDEN's tv debut. He is scheduled to perform at The Today Show as part of its Citi Concert series.

