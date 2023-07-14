BTS’ Jungkook's Seven makes history; becomes fastest K-pop song to sweep iTunes charts in 100 countries

In a thrilling turn of events for BTS fans, Jungkook's latest single, Seven featuring American singer-rapper Latto and Korean actress Han So Hee, has made history by becoming the fastest K-pop artist to reach the top of the US iTunes chart. Within a mere one hour and six minutes after its release on July 14, 2023, the song achieved this remarkable feat, surpassing the previous record set by BTS' Take Two. BTS fans worldwide were filled with pride and joy as they celebrated this significant achievement.

A Record-Breaking Solo Success for Jungkook

As a member of the globally acclaimed group BTS, Jungkook has consistently showcased his exceptional talent and artistry. His solo track, Seven, has shattered multiple records, demonstrating the tremendous impact of his music. The song quickly climbed the charts, securing top positions in various countries and captivating listeners with its infectious hooks, captivating lyrics, and Jungkook's timeless vocals. This achievement has not only solidified his status as a gifted solo artist but has also propelled his global profile to new heights.

Dominating International Charts

Jungkook's mesmerizing track, Seven, not only conquered the US iTunes chart but also reached the pinnacle of the UK iTunes chart in an astonishingly brief one hour and 20 minutes. This unprecedented accomplishment marked the first time a Korean pop song claimed the top spot in the UK, underscoring the growing influence of K-pop worldwide. Furthermore, the music video for Seven achieved groundbreaking success, amassing an astounding two million likes on YouTube in just one hour and 58 minutes. This remarkable feat solidified Jungkook's position as the fastest K-pop soloist to achieve such a monumental milestone.

Seven continued to dominate various music charts, including the prestigious MelOn chart, where it debuted at number one. Its unparalleled popularity extended its reign, topping the charts in six out of the eight largest music markets worldwide, including the USA, UK, Germany, Canada, Brazil, and Australia. The catchy track showcased its undeniable dominance not only on international iTunes charts but also on a global scale.

Seven, an evocating masterpiece

Seven is a captivating masterpiece that revolves around a couple facing challenges in their relationship. The song is available in two versions: clean and explicit, both of which have been breaking records. The accompanying music video features Jungkook and Han Sohee as the couple, with Jungkook attempting to convince Sohee to reignite their love. The video exudes playfulness, further enhanced by Latto's impressive rapping skills. As Seven continues to captivate audiences worldwide, it is expected to break even more records and solidify Jungkook's position as one of the most influential artists in the global music industry.

Watch Seven here:

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Jungkook's Seven: 10 hilarious things fans think Han So Hee and BTS member discussed in music video teaser