BTS’ Jungkook's Seven marks 60th day at number 1 position on global Spotify chart

BTS’ Jungkook is currently basking in the global success of his recently rolled-out solo singles Seven (Feat. Latto) and 3D (Feat. Jack Harlow). Both songs are dominating all the global music charts. While 3D maintains its dominance on iTunes, Spotify, and YouTube, Seven continues to reign supreme on the Billboard charts even months after its debut. Now, as per the latest data, Seven has reclaimed its number 1 position on the global Spotify chart.

BTS’ Jungkook's Seven reclaims its position on the global Spotify chart

On July 14, 2023, BTS's Jungkook debuted Seven with a riveting music video starring American rapper Latto and South Korean actress Han So Hee. As much as the song made noise, so did the chemistry between Jungkook and Han So Hee, leading the track to climb the YouTube chart as well. Since its debut, the song has consistently smashed records, and it just reached yet another outstanding milestone. On October 9 it was reported that BTS’ golden maknae’s song after sliding down to a few positions, has reclaimed its throne on the global Spotify and now stands at number 1 position. With a staggering 6,007,585 streams, JUNGKOOK's Seven (feat. Latto) reclaims the top spot on the Global Spotify Chart, marking its 60th day at the top.

Jungkook to hold a solo concert

BTS’ Jungkook who recently unveiled the plans for his solo album GOLDEN will soon be performing live on stage. On October 8, BIGHIT MUSIC made the big announcement stating that the youngest member of the group will kick off his first concert as a soloist. As per the details, the concert will be held on Monday, November 20 at Jangchung Arena, Jung-gu, Seoul.

More about Jungkook’s solo album GOLDEN

Jungkook will release his solo album titled GOLDEN on November 3, 203 at 1 p.m. Korean Standard Time (9:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time). The album in total will include 11 tracks. These tracks will be a combination of the Euphoria crooner’s past and present songs including Seven (Feat. Latto) and 3D (Feat. Jack Harlow). Meanwhile, Jungkook will keep gracing various stages, events, and interviews as part of the promotional activities which will take place till November 20. The K-pop idol will also perform at the MTV Europe Music Awards in 2023 after being nominated in 3 categories.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin: First Korean artist to have three music videos of 2023 to cross 100 million views