BTS’ Jungkook's Seven may face a plagiarism lawsuit soon; Industry insiders say

Recently Seven by BTS’ Jungkook has come under the plagiarism fire by one of the music producers in the industry. Producer Yang Joon Young claimed that Seven and Fin. K.L’s ‘Time of Mask’ had alleged similarities. He raised the plagiarism accusations against Seven, a solo single by Jungkook. But Big Hit Music in response shut down any rumor and denied the plagiarism allegations raised against the song.

Similarities between Seven and Fin. K.L’s ‘Time of Mask’

It was reported that producer Yang Joon Young who worked on Time of Mask claimed that he had personally raised the issue with one of the producers at Big Hit Music by forwarding a file that compared the music scores of both the songs. He cited that the same scale sequence was the main reason for which he had raised the plagiarism allegations. Yang Joon Young wanted to discuss this over a discussion with the producers at Big Hit Music but he did not receive a definite response from the agency.

Big Hit Music denied plagiarism allegations

When the plagiarism allegations started spreading over the internet, Big Hit Music released their official statements denying all the plagiarism allegations raised against Seven by BTS’ Jungkook. The statement was analyzed by one of the law firms and they mentioned that rather than taking a political stance on the issue the agency used language that seemed favorable to the current situation and the possibility that the agency missed its golden opportunity to arrive at a decision to prioritize and protect the image of the entertainer cannot be ruled out. Some industry insiders claim that a window remains open for the producer Yang Joon Young to pursue a plagiarism lawsuit.

