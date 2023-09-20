BTS’ Jungkook's Seven ranks on Billboard Hot 100 chart consecutively for 9th week: ‘Stable King’ fans name him

BTS’ Jungkook’s single Seven which features Latto has been charting high on the Billboard Hot 100 since its release on July 14 of this year. The pop hit has been consistently placing high on the list and it is likely to do the same for a while. Fans have been calling the Still With You singer an undefeated legend as the song continues to set new records and keeps trending.

Jungkook’s Seven on Billboard Hot 100

Jungkook’s massive hit single Seven has been charting on the Billboard Hot 100 consistently for 9 weeks. At its peak, the song hit the No. 1 spot in its debut week. The song is currently on the 44th rank which is 7 places below last week but the song which was released about 2 months ago is still well placed above more than half of the chart. ARMYs have been congratulating the global hit singer.

Fellow member V’s Slow Dancing also made its debut on the list at the 51st spot and fans anticipate what new records will the artist be setting with his first solo album. The Billboard Hot 100 this week is dominated by Olivia Rodrigo as she released her new album

GUTS and with 12 of her tracks making it to the list with Vampire hitting the No 1 spot.

Other records of Seven and Slow Dancing

Jungkook’s Seven has also been dominating the Billboard Global Excl U.S. chart by maintaining the No. 1 spot for 9 weeks. This achievement has made him longest longest-charting Asian act on the Global Excl U.S. chart. Jungkook recently joined the viral Smoke dance challenge and his video has been trending. The idol recently crossed 28.9 million monthly listeners on Spotify and Seven has already received more than 700 million streams making him the fastest Korean soloist to create this streak. The golden maknae has surpassed more than 1 billion streams on Spotify.V also successfully released his album Layover on September 8. The album has already made it to the Billboard Global 200 and Global Excl U.S. charts with ranks 4 and 3 respectively.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BREAKING: BTS' seven members to renew contracts with HYBE for second time, will continue as group after 2025