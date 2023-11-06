BTS' Jungkook's Seven sets Guinness World Record; becomes fastest song to reach 1 billion streams

BTS’ Jungkook made his soloist debut in July 2023 with a single called Seven. The hit song features Latto with her rap. Seven was released with an official music video on July 14. The track is divided into clean and explicit versions. The explicit version of Seven has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify and entered the Guinness World Record book.

BTS’ Jungkook sets Guinness World Record with Seven

On November 6, the Guinness World Record took to its X (formerly Twitter) handle to share this exciting news. Seven by BTS’ Jungkook surpassed one billion streams on the audio streaming platform Spotify. This new feat was achieved by the track in 109 days, i.e., from its release day until October 30.

Jungkook’s song left behind the record of 118 days set by The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber’s track called Stay and Harry Styles’ As It Was. It also broke Miley Cyrus’ record for her song called Flowers, which crossed one billion streams in 112 days. Seven also landed on Spotify’s Daily Top Songs Global at No.1 on its release day.

This new record was met with contradictory opinions by fans. Some remarked that the Seven’s one billion record was made in 108 days, while the Guinness World Record organization shared that it reached the stated milestone in 109 days. Seven recorded a massive 1,012,138,588 streams as of November 2, 2023.

The GOLDEN singer’s latest activities

BTS’ Jungkook has since then released hit songs. The Seven singer released a song called 3D featuring Jack Harlow, an American rapper. Both the tracks are part of his now-released album called GOLDEN, which is creating all the waves on the music charts.

The eleven-track record has Standing Next To You as the title track. It topped the iTunes music charts worldwide. He also held a listening party for his album. The entire tracklist of GOLDEN landed on Spotify’s Global Top 30 list, making the biggest K-pop solo album debut ever. He is slated to host his first-ever solo concert titled Golden Live On Stage on November 20.

