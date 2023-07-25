BTS' Jungkook's Seven takes No.1 spot on Billboard's Global 200 Singles and Excl. US charts

BTS' Jungkook is on a record-breaking spree on Billboard Charts with his debut single Seven. The BTS maknae reached huge milestones setting the bar high with just one single. On July 25, Jungkook's Seven debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Singles Chart. Jungkook did not stop here he swept all three Billboard Charts: Billboard Hot 100, The Global 200 Top 10, and The Global Excl. U.S. Top 10.

Jungkook's Seven on Billboard Charts

According to the chart dated July 29, Jungkook's solo single Seven entered Billboard's Global 200 Top 10 at No. 1, alongside securing the No.1 position on Billboard's Hot 100 and The Global Excl. U.S. top 10. Jungkook is making his name in the industry by displaying the impact his music has on the audience. The BTS maknae broke records with his debut song only spending two days on music streaming platforms. His achievements did not limit to only K-pop but have also witnessed new records set by a male solo artist across the globe. This feat has earned him the biggest streaming week by any solo artist in the world with 217.1 million streams. In 2022, Jungkook released the song Dreamers for FIFA World Cup which was his best-selling album in the United States. However, Dreamers passed the baton to his new song Seven as it became the best-selling song unit by Jungkook in the U.S.

Seven's achievements

On July 14, Jungkook dropped his solo debut single Seven featuring Latto which is currently ruling the music charts in the United States. This summer song has received a lot of love and praise from the listeners. The BTS member has achieved many remarkable milestones with just one single showing how much his song is being loved by fans and listeners. The official music video of Seven starring rapper Latto and popular Korean actress Han So Hee has also seen a significantly huge number of views. The video has surpassed over 100 million views on YouTube and is still counting. On July 23, Seven entered the YouTube Weekly Top Songs Global Chart at No. 1.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: B.I’s 131 Label confirms ex-Trainee A member LEO as their new artist with first set of profile photos