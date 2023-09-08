BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven tops Billboard’s Global Songs of the Summer 2023; Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift follow

On September 8, Billboard released the top 10 Global Songs of the Summer 2023 and Jungkook’s solo debut Seven (feat. Latto) is at no.1. Miley Cyrus’ Flowers, Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer and La Bebe, Yung Lucas x Peso Pluma are the next four. Calm Down by Rema and Selena Gomez, Cupid by FIFTY FIFTY, Last Night by Morgan Wallen, WHERE SHE GOES by Bad Bunny and Dance The Night by Dua Lipa makeup for the rest of the list. The list was created by the performance on Billboard’s Global 200 which is a weekly chart.

BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven MV crosses 200 million views:

Jungkook’s Seven MV crossed 200 million views on September 7, just a couple of months since its release on July 14. Seven is an energetic melody with verses about needing to be with somebody you love the entire week, and is a proper summer song that allows the listeners to partake in the energy of summer. The rhythm of the UK garage genre, the addictive melody, and the beautiful acoustic guitar sound all come together. The music video itself became a popular and trending topic because Han So Hee featured in the music video. Their chemistry and funny antics got fans laughing.

BTS’ Jungkook’s activities:

Jungkook also passed 10 million followers on TikTok recently. His account got exposed as he shared a TikTok of ENHYPEN members dancing to Seven to Weverse. After that, he said that it was his account and got verified immediately. Despite the fact that Jungkook's account only contains one video of him performing the Seven challenge with SEVENTEEN member Mingyu, he gained more than 10 million followers in just 21 days, demonstrating his enormous influence worldwide and the excitement felt by fans. Jungkook will also be co-headlining Global Citizen Festival in New York on September 23 alongside Red Hot Chili Peppers, Anitta and Ms. Lauryn Hill. Stray Kids, Megan Thee Stallion, Conan Gray, D-Nice and Sofia Carson will be performing as well. Fans are excited to see Jungkook perform as a co-headliner for the festival. The festival aims to bring light to issues like climate crisis, equity for women and girls.

