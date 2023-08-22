BTS Jungkook's Seven under plagiarism investigation after composer of Fin.K.L files complaint

Through a South Korean media outlet’s report on August 22, we have come to know that BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven has been accused of ‘borrowing’ the same scale sequence of Fin.K.L’s song Time of Mask, which was released in 2000. This accusation came from the composer, Yang Joon Young, of that song after they noticed that the main melody of Jungkook’s song is similar to theirs.

BTS’ Jungkook’s Seven receives plagiarism allegations:

The song Seven (feat. Latto) has been composed and written by Andrew Watt, Jon Bellion, Henry Walter, Theron Makiel Thomas, and Latto. Yang Joon Young has sent many pieces of evidence to one of the inhouse producers of HYBE. He has also requested an investigation and evaluation into the matter by the main people of the company itself. HYBE has not released an official statement regarding the situation as Bang Si Hyuk is currently in the United States on a business trip.

Who is Yang Joon Young?

Yang Joon Young is one of the original composers of the K-pop industry. He had composed the entire album of Fin.K.L’s special album called SPECIAL. Time of Mask, which is from the b-side of the album, is one of the songs that were composed by Yang Joon Young. He told the South Korean media outlet that the scale sequence and part of the main melody of Seven (feat. Latto) is extremely similar to the song. Despite the hand of several producers and composers in the song, he believes that they have ‘borrowed’ his style of music for the viral song. He has not expressed his intention with the need for evaluation and plagiarism allegations but he is now waiting for HYBE producers and Bang Si Hyuk’s decision regarding the controversy.

Jungkook’s achievements

Recently, it has been confirmed that Seven has surpassed 400 million streams on Spotify. It became the fastest song by a male singer to have achieved this feat as it took only 33 days. It is also the 3rd fastest song to reach 400 million streams with Miley Cyrus’ Flowers coming first and Harry Styles’ As It Was coming in second. With only one official solo song under his belt, Jungkook has taken the world by a storm!

