BTS’ Jungkook’s shirtless dance moves are just TOO MUCH for fans in new TikTok video: Watch

BTS’ Jungkook is setting TikTok on fire with his newly released track Too Much. The song was released on October 20, spotlighting The Kid Laroi, featuring Jungkook and Central Cee. In the latest video shared by the K-pop sensation, he flaunts his edgy undercuts with a shirtless dance performance, that seamlessly blends with the recently dropped track. However, it appears that no one is interested in the track, and the reason behind this distraction is quite obvious.

BTS’ Jungkook’s shirtless dance moves are just Too Much for the fans

Too Much rolled out on October 20 at 7 PM Eastern Standard Time (4:30 AM Indian Standard Time). Given that the music was released in the early hours of some time zones, some fans may not have heard it. But, BTS’ golden maknae is here to bridge the gap. The Seven singer took to his TikTok account, his new go-to platform, and shared a jaw-dropping video showcasing his dance moves shirtless. The video managed to garner over one million likes and three million views in just one hour of its release.

Fans react to Jungkook’s shirtless dance moves

The BTS member seems to be living up to his role as a cover boy, just as shown in the newly released track Too Much. Wearing baggy jeans and a bucket hat, the K-pop idol definitely resembles a character straight out of a Wattpad fan fiction. Jungkook sent the whole fandom into a tizzy moment, who believes that “a warning would have been nice.”

Check out the reactions right here!

BTS’ Jungkook’s recent activities

On the work front, the 3D crooner is scheduled to release his highly awaited debut album GOLDEN. The album will drop on November 3 and will include 11 different tracks, including his recently released digital singles Seven (Feat Latto) and 3D (Feat Jack Harlow). It is going be an all-English album and includes star-studded artists' collaborations. Shawn Mendes, ED Sheeran, DJ Snake, Jamaican-American DJ group Major Lazer, Andrew Watt, Cirkut, Henry Walter, Ali Tamposi, and Jon Billion are a few of the big names you can find under the credit section of GOLDEN’s tracks.

