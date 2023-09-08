BTS' Jungkook's 'smoke break' photos go viral, fans have THIS surprising reaction

Disclaimer: Smoking is injurious to health

BTS member Jungkook was spotted outside an American restaurant for a smoke break. The singer was seen smoking with a few people, reportedly his staff members. Fans reacted to this situation in the most surprising way. An American website shared the footage of the Seven singer in Los Angeles which led to speculation that he could attend the MTV Video Music Awards.

BTS' Jungkook's 'smoke break' photos went viral

Jungkook greeted fans and the media before flying to the United States on September 5. On September 7, it was reported the BTS maknae was seen outside a restaurant in Los Angeles. Alleged photos of the singer taking a smoke break outside were shared on a gossip portal in the United States. Fans on social media said that it was none of their business if the singer smokes or not, what intrigued them more was his appearance on the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. According to the reports, three SUVs and two minibusses were present there to escort him along with his team.

The Euphoria singer and his team were going to a popular restaurant where many American celebrities were captured by the cameras of the paparazzi. It is not known why the singer would be in the United States but it is believed that he could be preparing for an upcoming award show. Jungkook's popular song Seven was nominated for the MTV Video Music Award in the Song of the Summer category. The award show will be taking place in New Jersey on September 13 at 5:30 AM (IST).

Jungkook's recent activities

Jungkook is taking over the world with his solo single Seven and will be performing live in the United States again. Previously on September 6, it was officially announced that Jungkook will headline an upcoming music festival. He will join Anitta, Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and Ms. Lauryn Hill as the headliners for the 2023 Global Citizen Festival. This festival is arranged by an advocacy organization called Global Citizen. K-pop group Stray Kids, Megan Thee Stallion, Sofia Carson, Conan Gray, and D-Nice are in the lineup for this concert. It will take place in the city of New York on September 23.

