BTS' Jungkook's solo debut album to be entirely in English? Find out

BTS' Jungkook made his magnificent debut as a solo artist with the single Seven feat. Latto on July 14, 2023. The BTS member hinted that he will be releasing his first album this year and asked fans to look forward to it. The rumors on the internet started to spread like wildfire about his new album, and according to a media report his album will be in full English language instead of what the audience may have initially expected- Korean.

Is Jungkook's new album entirely in English?

On July 15, a media outlet reported that Jungkook's solo debut album will be produced in all English. It is also said that the team for Jungkook's album is very optimistic about his solo debut. Jungkook's album will be out this year, as the artist himself said, however, the dates have not been disclosed yet. According to the rumors, the Chairman of HYBE LABELS, Bang Si Hyuk, and Scooter Braun who is the current CEO of HYBE America have been working closely to make Jungkook's solo project become a success. Scooter Braun is said to have connected Jungkook with Andrew Watt for his debut single Seven. Andrew Watt is a Grammy-winning producer, he has co-written and co-produced Seven. However, Neither BIGHIT MUSIC nor HYBE America has made an official statement regarding this rumor.

Jungkook's single Seven feat. Latto

Jungkook dropped the music video for Seven featuring My Name actress Han So Hee on July 14. His solo debut song Seven featuring Latto was a tremendous hit on music streaming services. Following PSY's Gentleman, Jungkook's Seven has amassed a sizable amount of views on YouTube in just 24 hours, making it the second most watched music video by a K-pop artist. With so many people listening to the song on music streaming services, it has become a mega hit all around the world. Within just one day of the song's official release on Spotify, Jungkook has amassed more than 15.9 million streams. With this achievement, he became the first K-pop solo artist to enter at the top of the global Spotify charts. Additionally, Jungkook's Seven earned the biggest streaming day in 2023 and 5th biggest day in the history of Spotify.

