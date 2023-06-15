BTS’ Jungkook’s solo debut album to have RnB songs, ballad and pop? Music critic details listening experience

BTS member Jungkook is known to be preparing for his much-anticipated solo debut. While the star keeps taking overseas trips to possibly record, collaborate, or shoot for his upcoming release, the world and especially the BTS ARMY get more curious about the details of his new music. To add to it all, recently well known Korean music critic Kim Young Dae revealed his experience of getting to pre-listen to a few songs from Jungkook’s upcoming album.

Jungkook’s solo album

As per video clips shared featuring music critic Kim Young Dae who has previously praised BTS and especially youngest member Jungkook’s skills, he was able to listen to a few tracks from the upcoming release. While he did not reveal if the pre-listen was exclusive to him and if he has a chance to have a peek at the lead track for Jungkook’s solo, Kim Young Dae shared his quick review of it. He called Jungkook’s vocal tone as one of the ‘trendiest’ among the BTS members, linking it to something he sees in the Top 40 hits in the US.

Calling the maknae’s singing style as one that’s usually followed by pop stars aroudn the world, he commented that the songs have a pop feel to them with RnB added to it. Kim Young Dae further said that Jungkook’s songs were akin to those of American pop stars that are hot and popular. Furthermore, he added that he is expecting good response for the release, especially on the Billboard charts. Recently, fans also noted that Jungkook’s solo profile on Melon (Korean online music store and streaming platform) showed POP, Ballad, RnB/Soul as some of the artist’s type of music genres. This further raised curiosity about the kind of music Jungkook will be releasing.

BTS members’ solo careers

Following member J-Hope’s solo debut, Jin, RM, Jimin, and SUGA, have so far released their own album embarking on individual journeys. With the first two members already serving their mandatory military duty by acting as active soldiers, it is expected that the rest will soon enlist. However the two youngest, V and Jungkook, are yet to make their solo debuts, raising expectations about the same.



