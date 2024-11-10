BTS’ Jungkook’s solo debut GOLDEN breaks 29-year-old record to become best-selling album by Korean soloist

BTS’ Jungkook’s smash-hit solo debut album GOLDEN continues to reach milestones even after a year. As per the latest updates, it set a new record as the best-selling album of all time by a Korean soloist with over 2.9 million copies sold. With this, the K-pop idol managed to shatter a longstanding record held by Kim Gun Mo.

According to a recent update, Jungkook’s GOLDEN is now the best-selling album by a Korean soloist. The record was previously held by Kim Gun Moo, who achieved the feat in 1995 with his third studio album Wrongful Meeting (also known as Wrongful Encounter). He held the record for 29 years with 2.86 million album sales. No other Korean soloist managed to surpass this milestone in the last three decades until now. Released on November 2023, the BTS maknae managed to achieve the feat within a year. Jungkook is truly a history-maker.

Congratulations Jungkook.

Released on November 3, 2023, Jungkook released GOLDEN as his debut studio album. The 11-track album features some of the biggest global collabs in the history of K-pop. The pre-release song Seven (feat. Latto) explicit version was released on July 14, 2023. It became a viral hit instantly, setting the backdrop for the success of Jungkook’s forthcoming album.

The GOLDEN was released with the title tracks Standing Next to You, 3D (feat. Jack Harlow), Closer to You (ft. Major Lazer), Yes or No, Please Don’t Change (feat DJ Snake), Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad to Dance, and Shot Glass of Tears.

All the songs became massive hits, ranking high on esteemed global music charts. In particular, the title track earned global praise, further cementing his position in the international music scene.

Jungkook is currently serving his mandatory military service. He enlisted for the same in December through a buddy system with his bandmate Jimin. He is now set to return home in June 2025. Following GOLDEN, he didn’t have any official solo release except Never Let Go, which he dropped for BTS FESTA 2024. Now, anticipation runs high for his future endeavors.

