BTS’ Jungkook’s solo debut soon? Fans speculate as OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder tags Pdogg, Bang PD in new post

Now that a better part of BTS members have released new music and updated fans with their latest projects, fans are eagerly looking forward to what the group’s maknae Jungkook has in store for 2023. A recent Instagram post by Ryan Tedder has further fuelled their enthusiasm and speculations.

OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder tags Pdogg, Bang PD in new post

OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder recently took to his Instagram & posted a group picture where he tagged BTS producer Pdogg and BIGHIT MUSIC’s founder Bang PD. This comes shortly after the day when BTS’ Jungkook was spotted at Incheon International Airport. The artist was reportedly headed to LA on a personal schedule. ARMYs have been quick to connect the dots and have been speculating that their idol is possibly working on a new release.

Ryan Tedder has previously co-written a plethora of hit songs including Jonas Brorthers’ smash hit ‘Sucker’, 5 Seconds of Summer's ‘Teeth’. TWICE’s ‘Cry For Me’ and BLACKPINK’s ‘Bet You Wanna’.

Is BTS’ Jungkook making his solo debut soon?

Jungkook’s sudden visit to LA and Ryan Tedder’s latest posts has left ARMYs wondering if their idol will in fact bless them with his solo debut this year. So far, Jungkook has been quite active in his interactions with fans. With frequent livestreams on BTS Weverse, the artist has been updating fans with what he is currently up to. While Jungkook had an eventful professional trajectory last year, official confirmation of any upcoming release is yet to surface.

Last year, Jungkook broke the internet with his collaborative single ‘Left and Right’ by Charlie Puth. The song was not only a smash hit but in fact got a nomination for the 2022 MTV VMAs ‘Song of Summer’ award. The song made its debut at no. 1 in India, Vietnam and Philippines and went onto top weekly charts in dozens of countries. Concluding a phenomenal summer, Jungkook greeted the second half of 2022 with another historical achievement and became the first Korean artist ever to sing an official theme for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. He then went on to perform his single ‘Dreamers’ at the world cup’s opening ceremony.

