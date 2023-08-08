BTS’ Jungkook’s solo release Seven remains on Billboard’s Hot 100 for 3 consecutive weeks

On August 8, it was confirmed that BTS member Jungkook’s newest solo release Seven (feat. Latto) has charted for 3 consecutive weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100. Currently, it is on no. 30 and while it is a couple places down, the fans are happy that he is still in the top 30 of the list. Earlier, Jungkook had debuted on the chart at no.1, making all the members and fans proud of him for the achievement.

BTS’ Jungkook’s solo release Seven (feat. Latto):

Jungkook's Seven, released on July 14, has been on the Weekly Top Song Global chart for 3 consecutive weeks on Spotify. Seven became immensely popular digitally, ascending to the highest point of the Weekly Top Song Global chart, charting multiple times and surpassing 9 million streams the entire week. Furthermore, Jungkook's Seven showed his strong performance power, including K-pop groups and solo vocalists, on Spotify's Weekly Top Song Global chart for a considerable length of time, the first and longest period. Alongside this, Seven proceeded with its record-breaking walk by being positioned first on the Spotify Daily Top Song Global chart on July 23rd, the first and longest time of Asian groups and singers. On August 2nd, the UK's Guinness World Records declared that Jungkook's Seven streamed for 89 million times in seven days among male artist tracks all over the world on the Spotify chart, another world record was recorded on the site, saying that the track has recorded billion streams.

BTS’ Jungkook’s activities:

Since the release, Jungkook has been given a lot of love and support from around the world because the song is different from the BTS’ discography. Seven has a foot-tapping and addicting song that talks about being with their lover for the entire week. It is described with warm-sounding acoustic guitar, and the beat of the UK garage genre. The MV has also become popular across the world and has broken records. Jungkook's 'Seven' MV had Han So Hee and his featured artist Latto, which got the fans excited to see the amazing collaboration on-screen.

