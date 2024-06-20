BTS’ Jungkook’s solo track Seven ft Latto racks up 400 million views, becoming singer’s 2nd music video to achieve feat

BTS’ Jungkook’s solo track Seven feat. Latto has bagged yet another monumental achievement. Even almost a year after its release, the song soars high on various streaming platforms, solidifying the K-pop idol’s global influence. Most recently, the music video for Seven has brought another milestone for Jungkook.

BTS' Jungkook's Seven soars high on YouTube with 400 million music video views

On June 20, around 7 a.m. KST (3:30 a.m. IST), Jungkook’s music video for Seven feat. Latto has surpassed a whopping 400 million views on YouTube. The singer achieved the feat after 11 months and 5 days since its release on July 14, 2023.

With this, the BTS maknae now has two 400 million music video views in his solo career. Previously, Charlie Puth’s Left and Right featuring Jungkook also hit the view count on YouTube and currently has 413 million.

More about Jungkook's smash-hit solo track Seven feat. Latto

Seven feat. Latto serves as the pre-release track for Jungkook’s debut studio album GOLDEN. The main song features American rapper Latto in a few verses, while there’s also another explicit version exclusively with the K-pop idol’s voice.

The straightforward lyrics talk about the singer’s wish to experience love with his special someone every day of the week. Jungkook’s tenor voice combined with Latto’s rhythmic rap create a magical experience each time fans listen to the song.

Additionally, the catchy chorus and groovy dance performance set the tone of the song right.

The music video, on the other hand, features the gorgeous My Name actress Han So Hee. The on-screen chemistry between the singer and his muse elevates the mood of the music video, while their lovers’ quarrel captures the true meaning of the song through cinematic frames.

On this special day, let’s rewatch Seven’s music video:

Catch up on Jungkook's latest activities

Jungkook is currently fulfilling his mandatory military service, which he enlisted on December 12, 2023, alongside bandmate Jimin. Amid his service, On June 7, he released a new solo single titled Never Let Go, as the song for BTS FESTA 2024, celebrating the group’s 11 debut anniversary.

In a follow-up message on Weverse, the singer expressed his wishes to perform the song with house dance choreography, which he couldn’t unfortunately due to the enlistment.

He will most likely be discharged from the military on June 11, 2025, alongside Jimin.

