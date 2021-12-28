BTS' Jungkook's song 'Euphoria' becomes the group's first solo song to achieve THIS in Japan

BTS' Jungkook's song 'Euphoria' is now certified RIAJ Gold in Japan for surpassing 50,000,000 streams, becoming the first BTS solo song to achieve this milestone. Not just that, Jungkook's solo song 'Euphoria' is also the first solo K-pop male idol song to sell over 500K units in the U.S, making it eligible for RIAA Gold certification in the U.S.

With the addition of the RIAJ Gold Certification, Jungkook now dominates the two biggest music markets in the world - U.S and Japan. 'Euphoria' is also the most-streamed song by a Korean Male soloist and most Shazamed BTS solo song. Jungkook's solo song, 'Euphoria,' was first released in August 2018, with the compilation album 'Love Yourself: Answer'. It was written by DJ Swivel, Candace Nicole Sosa, 'Hitman' bang, Supreme Boi, Adora, and RM, with DJ Swivel being the sole producer.

'Euphoria' is an EDM song and topped Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart and peaked at No. 5 on Billboard's Bubbling Under Hot 100, at number 11 on Gaon Chart, at number 28 on the Official Independent Singles Chart, and number 45 on the Official Downloaded Singles Chart. Congratulations to Jungkook!

