BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You spends most weeks at No 1 on Billboard’s Digital Song Sales Chart in 2023

BTS' Jungkook released his debut album as a soloist GOLDEN on November 3. Standing Next to You was the title track of this all-English album. The song created a new Billboard record and set a benchmark for the idol. He also tied with Miley Cyrus' Flowers. Here are the details of his latest achievement.

BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You ties with Miley Cyrus for Billboard record

On December 27, Billboard announced that BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You climbed back on the charts and took the top spot on its Digital Song Sales chart. This marked his 5th time at the number spot on the chart which ties him with Miley Cyrus' Flowers.

On December 15, Jungkook released a new rendition of Standing Next to You which features the American R&B singer Usher. It is a smoother version and has a velvety touch to it. Jungkook also released a 3D Justin Timberlake remix on November 24. The remix enhanced the 2000s vibe of the old-school sound of the original version, infusing it with a retro charm.

GOLDEN also included pre-release tracks Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. The global album also featured artists like Major Lazer and DJ Snake. Writing credits mentioned Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran. Jungkook held his first solo concert in Seoul, GOLDEN Live On Stage on November 20. The concert was also live-streamed for the global fans to enjoy.

BTS' recent activities

RM and V enlisted for their mandatory military service on December 11. Jimin and Jungkook also enlisted on December 12. All BTS members united together as RM and V enlisted in the military. J-Hope and SUGA joined Jimin and Jungkook's military enlistment.

BTS member V took the top spot for the most searched K-pop idol in 2023, while Jungkook ranked second on the list.

Meanwhile, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, an eight-part series showcasing the group's journey through a decade was released on December 20. The band including members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook debuted in 2013 with the album 2 Cool 4 Skool. It is currently streaming on Disney+.

