BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You to Seven: Pick your favourite track from GOLDEN

Updated on Nov 08, 2023
Jungkook: courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS member Jungkook released his first album as a soloist, GOLDEN on November 3. The much-anticipated album is in all English and features major collaborations with global artists. With his previous releases, Jungkook managed to surprise fans as American rappers Latto and Jack Harlow took part in his tracks. 

Best song from Jungkook's GOLDEN 

The album which was released on November 3 includes 11 tracks in total including previous releases Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. The second track Closer to You will feature the Jamaican-American DJ trio Major Lazer. Not only that, track number 6, Please Don’t Change will be featuring DJ Snake. Writing credits also mention Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran. Along with the album, the music video for the title track Standing Next to You was also unveiled. The music video left a mark on fans with the stunning visuals and the powerful performance. Pick your favourite track from BTS member Jungkook's GOLDEN

Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC

