BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You Usher Remix has smooth and energetic vibes

BTS' Jungkook and Usher came together and released the remix version of the track Standing Next to You. The song is the main track of his album GOLDEN which was released on November 3. On November 29, BIGHIT MUSIC announced that Usher would be featured in the Standing Next to You remix.

BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You Usher remix

On December 1, BTS' Jungkook's Standing Next to You Usher remix was released. The new version features the American R&B artist Usher. The remix is a smoother version of the energetic song and has a velvety touch to it. The song showcases the synergy between the two artists. Standing Next to You is the title track of Jungkook's debut album as a soloist GOLDEN which was unveiled on November 3.

The song quickly became a hit amongst fans. The Usher remix trended on social media as fans expressed their love and appreciation for this fresh version. Many commented on how amazing the song is and also mentioned how smooth Usher and Jungkook's vocals sound. Fans also speculate about an upcoming music video.

On November 24, Jungkook also released a 3D Justin Timberlake remix. The remix enhanced the 2000s vibe of the old-school sound of the original version, infusing it with a retro charm.

Jungkook's recent activities

On November 22, Jungkook announced that in December he would be enlisting for his mandatory military service. He confirmed the news by posting a heartfelt letter to his fans in which he assured them that he'd be back as a more mature person on stage. He also thanked them for their support and expressed his love for them.

Jimin and Jungkook also flew back to South Korea after finishing their schedule in Japan earlier this week. They were seen filming using a camera at the airport hinting at an upcoming collaboration project.

Jungkook released his first album as a soloist on November 3, titled GOLDEN, along with the music video for the title track, Standing Next to You. The album included his previous successful releases, Seven featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. He also collaborated with Major Lazer and DJ Snake on tracks.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' Jimin and Jungkook likely to train under Jin, V might serve special forces upon enlistment with RM: Reports