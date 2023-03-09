BTS’ Jungkook’s Stay Alive (Prod. by SUGA) achieves new milestone on Spotify as it cross 200 million streams

Jungkook's solo song and OST 'Stay Alive' of the webtoon '7FATES: CHAKHO', released on February 11 last year, had 200 million streams on Spotify, the world's largest music streaming platform, as of March 9.

'Stay Alive' is a Korean webtoon original soundtrack (OST), and without any promotion, it showed off its powerful sound source power, surpassing 206 million 2661 cumulative streaming in less than a year and a month after its release. 'Stay Alive' continues to increase streaming by an average of 300,000 per day on Spotify, and is a sound source that ranks 50th on the 'Weekly Top K-Pop Global' chart (as of February 24th to March 2nd). boasted popularity.

Previously, ‘Stay Alive’ debuted at number 3 on the global chart, recording 4.273 million streams (after filtering) on ​​Spotify a day. This was not only the highest streaming figure ever achieved by a Korean solo singer for a single song on Spotify at the time, but also the highest ever for his debut ranking. Along with this, 'Stay Alive' was sold in 100 countries in 45 hours, 103 countries in 3 days, and 104 countries in 3 days and 8 hours on the global music platform 'iTunes', the shortest time and duration for a solo song ever. After topping the iTunes Top Song Chart in 107 countries in 6 hours and 27 minutes on the 23rd, it broke the top spot in a total of 109 countries, and became the first Korean idol solo to top the Worldwide iTunes Song Chart for 5 consecutive days. It imprinted the potential of the powerful sound source properly.

'Stay Alive' is the first and only Korean OST to chart at 89th on the British Official Singles Top 100 chart, the first Korean webtoon OST to enter the US music media Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' at 95th, Korean idol solo It was the first and only song to rank first on the World Digital Song Sales Chart for two weeks in a row, continuing a new record run and establishing monumental digital music achievements. As of March 9, on Spotify, Jungkook's '2022 Qatar World Cup' soundtrack 'Dreamers' has sold over 198 million, and the collaboration song 'Left and Right' has sold over 531 million. More than 10,000, the solo song ‘Euphoria’ achieved more than 461 million streams, ‘MyTime’ achieved more than 222 million streams, and ‘Begin’ achieved more than 136 million streams.

