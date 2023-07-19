BTS' Jungkook's style diary for Seven campaign and music videos; See top 6 outfit highlights

BTS' Jungkook, lovingly known as the Golden Maknae for his exceptional talents, has not only wowed fans with his music but also continues to make waves in the fashion world. From trendy beverages to clothing, Jungkook's Midas touch turns everything to gold. His debut solo single, Seven, released alongside an impressive music video on July 14, received immense praise, not only for its music but also for Jungkook's impeccable fashion sense.

Graffiti skater chic

In the starting of the video sitting at a restuarant with Han So Hee, Jungkook made a cool and unforgettable appearance in a super stylish graffiti skater-tailored jacket by BALENCIAGA, showcasing his flair for edgy streetwear.

The perfect blend

Following his lady love in the train scene, combining a graphic-print T-shirt from ERL with a sleek black leather jacket from Celine, Jungkook showcased his versatility and fashion prowess. He completed the look with distressed straight-leg jeans from Maison Margiela, striking a perfect balance between casual and chic.

Watch Seven music video here to get a closer look at some of his standout outfits:

Raining fashion

Even the rain couldn't dampen Jungkook's fashion statement. While following Han So Hee in the middle of the rain scene he donned a fashionable jacket from Eytys, proving that style knows no weather limitations.

Leather elegance

After rising from the dead, in his quest for the perfect outfit, Jungkook chose Dion Lee's black rider leather trousers, elevating his look with an edge of sophistication.

Elevating the look

In the proposal scene while confessing his love to Han So Hee with flowers, he decided to take his style to the next level, Jungkook donned a Raf Simons logo-patch cotton shirt, adding a touch of high fashion to his ensemble.

Jungkook's Captivating Concept Photos

In addition to the mesmerizing MV outfits, Jungkook's concept photos also left fans in awe. In one shot, he sat confidently wearing a white T-shirt and black leather pants. Another photo captured him wearing only a grey blazer, adorned with several chains around his neck, exuding a charismatic aura. Not shying away from boldness, Jungkook even posed shirtless in a black blazer, paired with faded denims and black shoes, showcasing his daring and fashion-forward side.

With each new project, BTS' Jungkook continues to prove that he's not only a musical sensation but also an influential fashion icon. His impeccable taste and ability to effortlessly carry any outfit have solidified his position as a trendsetter, leaving fans eagerly awaiting his next fashion revelation. Seven is not just a hit song; it's a testament to Jungkook's all-encompassing brilliance, both in the world of music and fashion.

