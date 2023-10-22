BTS’ Jungkook’s Too Much, Seven, and 3D rank on Spotify’s Global Top 10, makes him first soloist to do so

BTS member Jungkook made history again as three of his tracks made it on Spotify’s Global Top 10 list, simultaneously making him the first South Korean soloist to do so. The idol has been setting new records with his releases. He is also set to mark his first solo album release in November. Here are the details of his recent achievements.

Jungkook becomes the first Korean soloist with 3 tracks on Spotify’s Global Top 10 simultaneously

BTS' Jungkook has been leading the charts with his solo releases. His songs Seven featuring Latto, 3D featuring Jack Harlow, and Too Much with The Kid LAROI and Central Cee, all three made it to Spotify’s Global Top 10. This set Jungkook as the first South Korean soloist to achieve this feat. Adding to that, his track Seven also topped Spotify’s daily Global Top Songs chart on October 20. 3D took the 9th position while Too Much took the 10th. Too Much also garnered 4.36 million streams on the first day of its release.

Jungkook’s upcoming solo album GOLDEN

BTS’ Jungkook is all set to take a new step as he will be releasing his first album as a solo artist. The album titled GOLDEN will be in all English and is scheduled to be released on November 3. The tracklist revealed collaborations and features with many global artists.

The second track Closer to You will feature the Jamaican-American DJ trio Major Lazer. Not only that, track number 6, Please Don’t Change will be featuring DJ Snake. Additionally, writing credits also mention Shawn Mendes and Ed Sheeran. The album will also include previously released tracks Seven featuring Latto (both clean and explicit versions) and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. In total, there are 12 tracks which also include Yes or No, Hate You, Somebody, Too Sad To Dance, Shot Glass of Tears, and the title track Standing Next to You.

Jungkook will also be holding his first solo concert GOLDEN Live On Stage in Seoul on November 20. It will be live-streamed for international fans to enjoy.

