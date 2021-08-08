BTS just reached THIS milestone with their 'Airplane Pt. 2 (Japanese Ver.)’ music video

BTS keep smashing record after record with the help of their fans.

This time, the ARMY have done it again as the group’s music video for ‘Airplane Pt. 2 (Japanese Ver.)’ crossed 200 million views on YouTube. Adding to an ever-increasing list of milestones, this MV is their 23rd one to attain the feat. It is also their first Japanese music video to reach 200 million views.

BTS reached the mark on the morning of 8 August, about 2 years and nine months after the release of 'Airplane Pt. 2 (Japanese Ver.)’ on 6 November 2018. It was the group’s 9th Japanese single as the original, Korean version, was a part of the album ‘Love Yourself: Tear’. It was later included as a part of their 4th Japanese studio album ‘Map of the Soul: 7 – The Journey’.

The other BTS videos to have crossed 200 million views are, ‘Dope’, ‘Fire’, ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’, ‘DNA’, ‘Not Today’, ‘Save Me’,’ ‘Mic Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)’, ‘Boy In Luv’, ‘Fake Love’, ‘Spring Day’, ‘IDOL’, ‘Boy With Luv’, ‘War of Hormone’, ‘I Need U’, ‘ON (Kinetic Manifesto Film)’, ‘Dynamite’, ‘ON’, ‘Black Swan’, ‘Life Goes On’, ‘No More Dream’, ‘Butter’, and ‘Permission to Dance’.

Recently, their 'Dynamite' music video reached the 1.2 billion views mark, becoming the fastest by a Korean group to do so. It is no shocker that the group keeps gaining so many views, as their fandom is a dedicated bunch of individuals who love to appreciate all the effort that goes behind making these videos.

Meanwhile, you can watch the 'Airplane Pt. 2 (Japanese Ver.)’ music video again below.

Which is your favourite BTS music video? Let us know below.