BTS K-drama Begins Youth trailer resurfaces ahead of 2024 release; Watch Jungkook, V and more members reimagined

Years ago, it was announced that a K-drama inspired by BTS would be produced. Begins Youth is an upcoming K-drama based on BTS' renowned storyline, The Most Beautiful Moment in Life Trilogy, also known as Hwa Yang Yeon Hwa (HYYH). On February 2, 2024, the full official trailer for this highly anticipated masterpiece resurfaced on the internet, sparking excitement among fans.

BTS’ inspired Begins Youth’s trailer re-surfaces

At a press conference, HYBE founder Bang Si Hyuk revealed the agency's plans for a Korean drama inspired by BTS' fictional universe. Originally titled YOUTH, the K-drama was initially set to air in 2020 but was later postponed to November 2023. Now, it appears that the much-anticipated drama will finally be released this year, as the full official trailer for Begins Youth resurfaced on the internet. With the BTS members currently serving in the military and away from the spotlight, ARMYs have become more emotional. Reacting to the trailer, one fan expressed nostalgia, stating how it reminded them of the BU story.

In the Begin Youth trailer, under the theme Rumour, Cein (SUGA) is portrayed as bearing responsibility for his mother's death and setting his own house ablaze. Abandoned by his mother at an amusement park as a child, Hosu (J-Hope) finds solace and family within his six friends, as depicted in the trailer under the keyword Interest.

Meanwhile, under the theme Poverty, Dogeon (RM) emerges as a youth burdened by financial struggles, having been taught to relinquish his dreams from a young age. Haru (Jimin), shrouded in secrecy and grappling with profound sadness, anxiety, and self-loathing, is associated with the keyword Memory. Joaan (V) grapples with abandonment by his mother and a violent father, plunging him into a cycle of alcohol-fueled violence, linking him to the theme of Violence.

At the conclusion of the trailer, a troubled Jeha (Jungkook) is introduced, seeking assistance and affection in his turbulent life. With an absent and indifferent mother who remarries, subjecting him to insults from his stepbrother, Jeha's story reflects a longing for love and support. The trailer portrays how Hwan (Jin) finds solace among these six boys, only to have their bond tested by various obstacles that threaten to tear them apart as the narrative unfolds.

This time-traveling friendship tale has expanded into various other media, including the BTS Universe Story game, Save Me Webtoon, HYYH Notes, and now Begins Youth (also known as Begins ≠ Youth, Youth, or Blue Sky). In the opening moments, viewers will quickly spot numerous references to various BTS music videos, including Spring Day and I NEED U, among others. While the trailer is filled with drama, highlighting each character's struggles, it ultimately concludes with a glimpse of their enduring friendship. Setting the tone is BTS' song Mikrokosmos, adding depth to the emotional narrative.

More about Begins Youth

Based on the fictional narrative inspired by BTS, the trailer was initially unveiled on November 26, 2023, offering a sneak peek into the drama's plot and providing insight into the lives of the seven characters portrayed by promising new actors. These characters are named after BTS' webtoon 7Fates: CHAKHO, another series produced by HYBE. In Begin Youth, actor Seo Ji Hoon takes on the role of Kim Hwan (Jin), Ahn Jo Ho portrays Hosu (J-Hope), Seo Young Joo plays Dogeon (RM), Kim Yoon Woo depicts Haru (Jimin), Jung Woo Jin embodies Jooan (V), Jeon Jin Seo portrays Jeha (Jungkook), and Ro Jong Hyun portrays Cein (SUGA).

Originally anticipated for release by the end of 2023, Begin Youth did not meet this expectation, and the final date is yet to be announced but a 2024 release is anticipated.

