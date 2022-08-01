BTS’ ‘ON’ Kinetic Manifesto Film becomes group’s 14th music video to cross 500 million views on YouTube

At around 9:21 pm KST (5:39 pm IST) on July 31, BTS’ music video for ‘ON’ Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima crossed the 500 million views mark on YouTube. As the music video was released on February 21, 2020, it took about two years and five months for it to hit this mark.

With this, ‘ON’ Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima becomes the septet’s 14th music video overall to have reached this milestone! It joins BTS’ music videos for ‘Blood Sweat & Tears’, ‘Save Me’, ‘Fire’, ‘Dope’, ‘Not Today’, ‘MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix)’, ‘Fake Love’, ‘IDOL’, ‘DNA’, ‘Dynamite’, ‘Butter’, and ‘Permission To Dance’, by having reached the half a billion view count.

The powerful song conveys BTS’ sincerity and their acceptance of their path as their destiny, combining heartfelt lyrics and soulful vocals. The ‘ON’ Kinetic Manifesto Film : Come Prima music video sees BTS put on a large-scale performance, with multiple dancers as well as a marching band, along with intense choreography and unrivalled charisma.

‘ON’ was released in 2020, as a part of BTS’ album ‘MAP OF THE SOUL : 7’. The song is accompanied by nineteen other tracks in the release, including ‘Boy With Luv (Feat. Halsey)’, Dionysus’, ‘Black Swan’, ‘We are Bulletproof : the Eternal’, ‘ON (Feat. Sia)’, and more.

BTS comprises seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The septet debuted under BIGHIT MUSIC (then Big Hit Entertainment) in June 2013. Recently, BTS celebrated their ninth debut anniversary in June 2022. A few days prior to this, the septet released their anthology album ‘Proof’, along with a music video for the album’s title track, ‘Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)’.

