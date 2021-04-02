BTS’ label HYBE joins hands with Ithaca Holdings, the company behind Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande

On April 2, HYBE released a press release officially announcing the merger of HYBE and Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. Here’s what you need to know about the acquisition.

HYBE, formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment, took a bold step to mark their presence in the US market today. According to HYBE's press release, HYBE has officially merged with Ithaca Holdings - along with its subsidiaries SB Projects and Big Machine Label Group. This news comes off as a completely unpredictable move from HYBE’s side.

Home to the worldwide superstar boy band BTS, HYBE’s subsidiary HYBE America has acquired a 100% stake in Ithaca Holdings, home to the biggest names in the Western music industry. This comes after Big Hit Entertainment rebranded itself as HYBE to become a “music-based entertainment lifestyle company.” Ithaca Holdings along with its subsidiaries, handles artists such as Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato, among others. As a part of the deal, Scooter Braun will join the HYBE board and Carlyle Group, their previous investment giant, has exited. However, Scott Borchetta will remain the CEO of Big Machine Label Group, the former management company of Taylor Swift.

In the press release, Bang Si Hyuk, CEO and Chairman of HYBE said, “The inevitable joining of HYBE and Ithaca Holdings marks the start of a new adventure no one could have possibly imagined. The two companies will work closely together leveraging our proven track records of success, know-how, and expertise to create synergy, transcend borders and break down cultural barriers. Please look forward to the endless possibilities of HYBE and Ithaca Holdings, and the new paradigm the partnership will establish in the music industry.”

What this means is that it brings BTS, SEVENTEEN, TXT, ENHYPEN, Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Lady A and more under one giant roof! With the millions of loyal fans catering to just BTS and Justin Bieber alone, we can't fathom the amount of success HYBE will achieve after making this power move in the global music industry.

Can’t wait to see HYBE achieve greater success with this merger! What do you think about this? Let us know in the comments below!

Credits :News1

Share your comment ×