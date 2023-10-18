'BTS laid the foundation for us': Jimin spills on one constant thing in life, cites group for success

BTS' Jimin recently shared more insights about what he thinks of the K-pop group BTS as a fellow member and as an individual. Jimin has been actively participating in his solo activities recently and even supporting fellow members on their solo projects. He made a surprise appearance at BTS' V's VICNIC fan meeting held recently. His solo documentary called Jimin’s Production Diary is also said to be out on October 23.

BTS' Jimin on how his foundation in life was made

In a recent interview with GQ Korea, BTS' Jimin shared what really helped him lay his foundation in life and has helped him grow as an individual at the same time. During the interview, he was asked about his firm beliefs when he often mentions that they'll stay the same or be probably like this even if he turns forty.

To answer the question of what is something BTS' Jimin hopes will never change in life, he replied that BTS as a K-pop group helped him and other members of the group lay their basic foundation in life. This foundation has helped him and the other members be themselves and be unique. He thinks this integral part of their life will never change and that he and the other members will continue to keep this in mind as they get old. He also revealed that he feels the most loved and at home when the entire BTS functions together as one team.

BTS' Jimin's recent activities

Since BTS as a group is currently on a break, the members are presently focused on their solo projects and mandatory military enlistments. BTS' Jimin made his official solo debut in March 2023 by releasing an album called FACE. He will be releasing his first-ever solo documentary named Jimin’s Production Diary, where he will go into detail about making his solo album and the challenges he faced.

He will also be sharing some behind-the-scenes he discovered through the making of FACE. The documentary will be put on October 23 only on Weverse.

