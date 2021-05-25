BTS land yet another landmark record with Butter scoring a whopping 200 million views on YouTube

BTS have done it yet again! Read on to find out.

Bangtan makes scoring record-breaking numbers on YouTube as smooth as Butter! It has been only 4 days since the release of Butter and Bangtan has smashed global records, left, right and centre. To give you a brief recap - Butter dropped on May 21 at 9:30 am IST and hit 10 million views in 13 minutes. Later in the day, they broke two more records, the biggest YouTube premiere record and the fastest MV to reach 100 million views. Well, that was just the start.

BTS’ Butter achieved a certified all-kill on iCHARTs, Korea’s real-time music chart. It achieved #1 on Melon, Genie, FLO, VIBE, and Bugs charts! Not just this, they even achieved the biggest Spotify debut of all time, breaking the previous record held by Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber’s I Don’t Care, which had recorded 10.977 million streams! The smooth summer bop debuted on Spotify with a massive 11,042,335 first-day streams, becoming the biggest debut in Spotify history. It even debuted on Spotify’s Global Top 50 chart at number 2!

Now, BTS has achieved a new record for the fastest overall MV to hit 200 million views. Butter MV surpassed 200M views in 4 days and 1 hour, reaching the number 11 hours faster than Dynamite that took four days and 12 hours. Also, #NamasteBTS takes over Twitter trends in India as Indian ARMYs continue their monster streaming! In true Bangtan style, this is 'infires man'!

Credits :HYBE

