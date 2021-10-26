BTS lands RIAJ certifications for ‘Permission to Dance’ & ‘DNA’; RM reaches 600 million streams on Spotify

Just another day in the life of BTS as they continue to climb the ladder of worldwide superstardom on the group as well as personal fronts. BTS recently received certifications from the Recording Industry Association of Japan (RIAJ) for their songs ‘Permission to Dance’ and ‘DNA’ as announced on October 25.

BTS’ ‘Permission to Dance’ is their latest release that came about on July 9, 2021, as the group’s third English single while ‘DNA’ is the title track from their fifth mini-album ‘Love Yourself: Her’ that was released in September 2017. Both the tracks accumulated over 100 million streams on Spotify, making them eligible for a platinum RIAJ certification.

Previously, BTS’ second English single ‘Butter’ received its own platinum certification in July after being released on May 21 this year for its CD version as it sold over 250,000 copies.

RIAJ awards silver certification for 30 million streams, gold for 50 million streams, platinum for 100 million streams, and diamond for 500 million streams, as announced on the association’s website every month.

Member’s RM’s solo songs have raked up 600 streams on Spotify alone as he becomes the first BTS member to achieve this mark only through his single-handed releases. The cumulative streaming number includes RM’s 2 solo mixtapes, ‘RM’ and ‘Mono’ as well as multiple solo collaborations.

RM also actively participates in the writing and producing of multiple BTS songs and has over 170 points to his name according to the Korea Music Copyright Association or KOMCA.

