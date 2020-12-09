BTS lands SEVEN albums on Billboard’s World Albums chart; BLACKPINK, TXT, NCT & more dominate top ranks

Billboard just released its World Album charts and BTS was not only amongst the highest ranked musicians on the list, but also managed to land seven albums on it.

Billboard just shared its World Albums chart for the week ending December 12! And according to the recent charts, BTS’s BE spends its second week at No. 1 following its entry on the chart last week. It’s followed by BLACKPINK’s The Album on No. 2 spot (nine weeks on chart) and BTS’s Map of the Soul: 7 on No. 3 (41 weeks). BTS’s Love Yourself: Answer rose to No. 4 (119 weeks) and NCT’s RESONANCE Pt. 1 ranked No. 5 (eight weeks). TXT’s minisode1: Blue Hour was at No. 6 (five weeks). GOT7’s Breath of Love: Last Piece made its debut on the World Albums chart at No. 7. The new album from the group featured the title tracks Breath and Last Piece.

BTS’s Skool Luv Affair rose to No. 8 (eight weeks on the chart) and SuperM’s Super One rose to No. 9 (10 weeks). EXO member Kai made his solo debut on the World Albums chart with the mini-album KAI taking No. 11. The album included his title track Mmmh. BTS’s Map of the Soul: Persona rose to No. 12 (86 weeks) and Love Yourself: Tear went on to No. 13 (120 weeks). Love Yourself: Her rounded off the chart at No. 15 (104 weeks). Once again, BTS landed seven albums on the chart.

In case you missed it, last week, BE earned BTS it’s fifth No. 1 on Billboard 200 with 242,000 equivalent album units earned in the US in the week ending November 26, as revealed by Nielsen Music/MRC Data. Of the 242,000 units earned by BE, it comprises of 177,000 in album sales, 35,000 TEA units and 30,000 SEA units (which equates to 48.56 million on-demand streams of BE's songs). BE's first week happens to be the largest for a group's album, in terms of both equivalent album units and album sales, since BTS' previous Billboard 200 No. 1 album Map of the Soul: 7, which earned 422,000 units in its first week, with 347,000 in album sales.

Interestingly, BTS is the first group to earn two No.1's on Billboard 200 in 2020 and second act overall after YoungBoy Never Broke Again (38 Baby 2 and Top) to achieve this milestone. Along with BE and MOTS: 7, BTS achieved No. 1 on Billboard 200 with Love Yourself: Tear (2018), Love Yourself: Answer (2018) and Map of the Soul: Persona (2019).

