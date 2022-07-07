BTS’ latest title track ‘Yet To Come’ tops Billboard’s World Digital Song Sales Chart 3 weeks in a row

BTS’ newest album ‘Proof’ stays strong as it came up at no.13 on Billboard’s Top 200 Albums chart, no.2 in the World Albums chart, no.5 in both Top Album Sales and Top Current Album Sales as well as no.10 in the Tastemaker Album Chart. The title track ‘Yet To Come’ continues to top the World Digital Song Sales Chart 3rd week in a row.

Also, on the 'Global 200' chart, 'Dynamite' was ranked 72nd, 'Butter' was ranked 85th, 'Run BTS' was ranked 96th, and 'My Universe' was ranked 118th, In 'Global (excluding the US)', 'Dynamite' ranked 48th, 'Butter' 52nd, 'Run BTS' 69th, 'My Universe' 81st, 'Permission to Dance' 170th.

'Left and Right', a collaboration song between Jungkook and Charlie Puth, released on the 24th of last month, was #1 on the 'Digital Song Sales' chart, #2 on the 'Canada Digital Song Sales' chart, #17 on the 'Billboard Canada Hot 100' chart, and #17 on the 'Streaming Song' chart. ' It took the 23rd place on the charts.

In other news, BTS’ V joined his Wooga squad (Park Seo Joon, Park Hyung Sik, Choi Woo Shik and Peakboy) to pose for the upcoming ‘In The Soop: Friendcation’ poster, which will be released on July 22, streaming on Disney+ Korea.

‘In the Soop: Friendcation' is a spin-off of 'In the Soop', which contains the images of artists enjoying leisure and healing in the forest after stopping their breathless lives on a splendid stage. In line with the theme of travel between daily life and rest, it contains the travelogs of five friends.

