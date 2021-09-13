BTS launches campaign ‘Youth Today, Youth Stories’ with the United Nations

BTS has collaborated with the United Nations for another meaningful project named ‘Youth Today, Youth Stories’. As a part of this initiative, the boy group took to their official Twitter account to request the youth to share their journey of the last two years inclusive of all the ups and downs. The septet also informed fans that their tweets might be later used in the BTS content.

Following the announcement, all the members also shared their journey with fans, talking about how they did their best to cope up with these difficult times.

Dear young people,

What were the past 2 yrs like for you, and what's your world like today? Express the precious things that make up your world or show who you are now with an image, an emoji or a word At the UN, your stories will begin. Sincerely,#BTS#YouthToday #YourStories pic.twitter.com/kZOGEW1aj0 — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 13, 2021

Starting with the leader RM, who shared with fans how he didn't realise that two years went by. The member spent time on what he likes and could successfully have a routine. Fans are happy to know that RM has been doing well and staying fit, and also expressed how they felt the need to do better after his tweet.

That's how we live (C'est la vie) I pursued the ideal but discovered the routine, and spent my time doing what I enjoyed. Are you also spending your days doing what you enjoy?#RM #YouthToday #YourStories pic.twitter.com/zCoj7zVVav — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 13, 2021

The eldest member Jin tried looking at the positive side of the situation as he discussed how he had some time for himself and wasn’t always stuck between frustrating jam-packed schedules. Jin went ahead to ask the youth about the positive changes that have occurred in their lives during this time.

Taking it easy, Positive, Keep at it Same stuff but a new mindset, I'm keeping it positive and giving it a smile. What are some positive changes that happened to you?#Jin #YouthToday #YourStories pic.twitter.com/FcfbMvkQ9s — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 13, 2021

Suga wrote three lines, which were enough to tell about his journey.‘Time for recognising myself’, ‘Me I didn't know‘ and ‘Time for discovering myself’, revealing how he used this time to know himself better.

ARMYs’ sunshine, J-Hope posted a collage of his photos in different coloured hair and told fans that changing hair colours gave him positivity and energy while asking them if they also found something that makes them happy.

I tried to change with different styles, different hair colors, and the results gave me new energy and motivation for my day! What about you?#jhope #YouthToday #YourStories pic.twitter.com/Ba30Z6sqga — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 13, 2021

Jimin gathered positivity through sightseeing while exercising. He stopped overthinking and enjoyed himself. The member asked fans about something that greatly changed their lives in these difficult times.

Watching the scenery on my runs and working up a sweat brought lots of changes for me. I stopped overthinking and changed to become more positive! What brought you some of your big changes?#Jimin #YouthToday #YourStories pic.twitter.com/LfWPAyUb72 — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 13, 2021

V is known for his love for travelling and capturing all the memories in the form of photographs. Taking his opportunity, V revealed a picture he clicked and informed fans that he is looking forward to travelling again.

It's been a long time since I've been able to travel, but I go through the pictures I've taken and look forward to my future travels! What are you looking forward to?#V #YouthToday #YourStories pic.twitter.com/F8kX9Mpg2K — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 13, 2021

The youngest member Jungkook revealed that since it is so difficult to meet acquaintances, friends and even family members, he has started spending more time watching talk shows, movies and listening to music. He hopes that just like him, everyone can find new hobbies and stay safe in their shelters.

I made some simple hobbies for myself for these changing times. Did you pick up any new hobbies?#JungKook #YouthToday #YourStories pic.twitter.com/DarNBY0pfp — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 13, 2021

