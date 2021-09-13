BTS launches campaign ‘Youth Today, Youth Stories’ with the United Nations

BTS at 63rd Annual Grammy Awards: Courtesy News1
BTS has collaborated with the United Nations for another meaningful project named ‘Youth Today, Youth Stories’. As a part of this initiative, the boy group took to their official Twitter account to request the youth to share their journey of the last two years inclusive of all the ups and downs. The septet also informed fans that their tweets might be later used in the BTS content.

 

Following the announcement, all the members also shared their journey with fans, talking about how they did their best to cope up with these difficult times.

 

 

Starting with the leader RM, who shared with fans how he didn't realise that two years went by. The member spent time on what he likes and could successfully have a routine. Fans are happy to know that RM has been doing well and staying fit, and also expressed how they felt the need to do better after his tweet. 

 

 

The eldest member Jin tried looking at the positive side of the situation as he discussed how he had some time for himself and wasn’t always stuck between frustrating jam-packed schedules. Jin went ahead to ask the youth about the positive changes that have occurred in their lives during this time.

 

 

Suga wrote three lines, which were enough to tell about his journey.‘Time for recognising myself’, ‘Me I didn't know‘ and ‘Time for discovering myself’, revealing how he used this time to know himself better.

 

 

ARMYs’ sunshine, J-Hope posted a collage of his photos in different coloured hair and told fans that changing hair colours gave him positivity and energy while asking them if they also found something that makes them happy.

 

 

Jimin gathered positivity through sightseeing while exercising. He stopped overthinking and enjoyed himself. The member asked fans about something that greatly changed their lives in these difficult times.

 

 

V is known for his love for travelling and capturing all the memories in the form of photographs. Taking his opportunity, V revealed a picture he clicked and informed fans that he is looking forward to travelling again.

 

 

The youngest member Jungkook revealed that since it is so difficult to meet acquaintances, friends and even family members, he has started spending more time watching talk shows, movies and listening to music. He hopes that just like him, everyone can find new hobbies and stay safe in their shelters.

 

 

