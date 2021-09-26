BTS launches Global Citizen Live Concert with historical performance of ‘Permission to Dance’, ‘Butter’ & more

“’Cause we don’t need permission to dance”, BTS crooned to the words of one of their latest hits ‘Permission to Dance’ at the historical location of Sungnyemun in Seoul, South Korea. This marked the start of the Global Citizen Live Concert, a 24 hour special live stage that aims to bring together artists from all over the globe.

On September 25, New York City, New York local time, the boys boarded the star studded stage to kickstart the event. To be joined by world famous artists like Jennifer Lopez, Coldplay, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Alessia Cara, The Weeknd, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and more, BTS dazzled in the sight of a GLOBAL CITIZEN LIVE sign from Seoul. Watch below.

Performing with a pre-recorded version of their song, the location was just as special as one of the Eight Gates in the Fortress Wall of Seoul, Sungnyemun also known as Namdaemun, acted as a grand backdrop to BTS’ moves.

Fans also noted that BTS’ ‘Butter’ was performed by the group on the UK broadcast of the concert, which is expected to be made available for worldwide view soon.

BTS’ latest release, a collaborative single ‘My Universe’ with Coldplay also made its due appearance at the concert as the English band performed it to a cheering crowd with BTS’ image in the background. Chris Martin gave a shoutout to BTS, who joined them virtually, by calling it one of their “most fun things to have ever done.”

All in all, BTS made a meaningful appearance at the event.

Which performance did you like more? Let us know below.